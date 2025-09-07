Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Brings Dignified Living To Chamoli's Poor
Families are happy after finding dignified homes equipped with basic amenities like water supply, electricity, kitchens, bathrooms, and toilets. They were earlier living in fragile and temporary huts. The scheme has had a transformational impact on the lives of beneficiaries - offering not just shelter, but stability, self-respect, and a renewed sense of confidence.
One such story is that of Vinod Lal, a resident of the Basantpur area in Gochar Nagar, who once lived in a kutcha house and struggled to make ends meet. Thanks to PMAY, he now owns a fully constructed pucca home.
Overjoyed with this change, Vinod told IANS,“Earlier, we didn't have a proper place to live. After applying under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, we received assistance to build our own house. Today, we are living respectfully in our new home. We are very happy and thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this dream come true.”
His wife, Kalpeshwari Devi, echoed the sentiment with gratitude:“We are a very poor family. With the help of this government scheme, we received a house. We built a kitchen, a bathroom, and a toilet. This has brought dignity to our lives. We wholeheartedly thank the government for this opportunity.”
The PMAY initiative continues to bring hope to thousands in border and hill districts like Chamoli, where housing development is often hindered by difficult terrain and limited resources.
The success of this scheme here highlights how targeted governance and sustained efforts can bring about real, on-the-ground change - especially for the most vulnerable sections of society. For many like Vinod and Kalpeshwari, PMAY is not just a scheme - it's a second chance at life with dignity.
