Health And Livelihood Together: How PM Jan Aushadhi Scheme Is Changing Lives
At one of the Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the city, citizens are experiencing a major shift in both health access and economic relief. People who once struggled to afford branded medicines are now getting quality generics at a fraction of the cost.
Relief for the common man
Aditya Gaddewar, a local beneficiary, shared his experience about how the scheme has helped his family:“Earlier, buying medicines used to cost us a lot, especially for chronic illnesses. But now, thanks to the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, we get the same medicines at much lower prices. It's a big relief for families like ours.”
Ravi Kallewar, another beneficiary, echoed the sentiment:“Because of the high prices at private pharmacies, many poor people couldn't afford treatment. But here, even the underprivileged can get the medication they need. It has truly brought healthcare closer to the poor.”
Empowering entrepreneurs
The scheme is also a beacon of hope for entrepreneurs like Rajeshrao Rajeshwar Samarth, who now runs a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Nagpur. He recounted his experience:“I came across an advertisement in the newspaper about the Jan Aushadhi scheme. I applied, and within just two days of submitting the application, I got approval. Officials from the scheme inspected the location and gave me the green signal.”
Rajeshrao's pharmacy now serves hundreds of people and has become a model of affordable healthcare and micro-entrepreneurship in the city.
More than just a medicine shop
The Nagpur Jan Aushadhi centre stocks a wide range of essential medicines, ensuring that the public does not have to compromise on health due to cost. From antibiotics and painkillers to chronic illness medications, most required drugs are available at up to 90 pc lower cost compared to market prices.
The Jan Aushadhi Yojana is not just a health initiative; it's a powerful tool for social upliftment and economic empowerment. It demonstrates how a well-executed public scheme can bring about real change in the lives of ordinary citizens - offering both affordable healthcare and a platform for self-reliance.
