Dulquer Salman Compares Dad Mammootty To 'A Sun' As He Celebrates His 74Th Birthday
Comparing his dad to the sun, the 'Sita Ramam' actor expressed his plight when his father was battling a major health scare recently.
Dropping a black and white photo of Mammootty behind the camera, DQ shared: "Dear Sun, Sometimes when you shine so bright the rain clouds come to protect you. Their love for you is so strong that they test the depths of our love for you. So we prayed because we cannot survive without your warmth. We prayed united far and wide. Even on the darkest days when the days almost seemed like nights we prayed. At long last the prayers got too much for the rain clouds. The clouds caved. They burst with thunderous sound and blinding light(sic)."
"They rained and showered all the love they have for you, upon us. Answering our collective prayers. And now our parched lands are green again. There are rainbows and raindrops all around us. We are drenched with love. And our Sun is back where he belongs. Spreading his warmth and light all over the world...Happy Birthday Sun...We love you to the Moon," the 'Lucky Baskhar' actor concluded.
It must be noted that Mammootty has been away from the spotlight for some time now due to health concerns. Speculations regarding the superstar's health had been doing the rounds for months, with rumors even suggesting that the actor was undergoing treatment for cancer. However, his team consistently denied any such reports.
Nevertheless, now Mammootty is believed to be on the road to recovery and is even ready to join the workforce yet again.
Up next, Mammootty will soon resume shooting for Mahesh Narayanan's "Patriot", where he will be seen sharing the screen with another big name from Mollywood, Mohanlal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment