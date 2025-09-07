Russia Refutes Aiming for Government Building in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian military forces have launched a far-reaching attack targeting Ukrainian drone manufacturing hubs and an industrial site located in Kiev, according to a statement from the Defense Ministry in Moscow.
The ministry clarified that the operation focused solely on military-related infrastructure and emphasized that no additional structures in the area were affected.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of hitting the Cabinet of Ministers’ building in Kiev during the strike.
In a detailed announcement on Sunday, the Defense Ministry described the assault as a "massive high-precision strike" aimed at locations responsible for the production, maintenance, and storage of UAVs.
The offensive also included military airfields situated in Ukraine’s central, southern, and eastern territories.
Additional targets included the industrial complex known as ‘Kiev-67’, positioned on the western edge of the capital, and a logistics hub in the city’s southern sector.
“The objectives of the strike have been achieved, all designated targets have been hit. No strikes have been carried out on other sites within the boundaries of Kiev,” the ministry emphasized.
Earlier that same day, Ukrainian authorities asserted that a Russian drone had struck a government structure close to Independence Square, causing a fire that engulfed the upper levels of the building.
They also alleged that the operation involved the deployment of more than 800 drones throughout Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky reported that the attacks led to the deaths of four individuals and left 44 others wounded.
