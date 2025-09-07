When Kunickaa Sadanand Spoke About Her Chance Encounter With Asrani On A Flight

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who is getting a lot of positive response for 'Bigg Boss 19', once revealed her chance encounter with veteran actor Asrani.

A recently resurfaced video shows the actress talking to Divya Dutta on a chat show. She said in the video that she was actually fighting a custody battle for her child in Delhi. She called it a very painful experience, as the doctors had recommended her to leave the city or else she would have gone crazy.

She said in the video,“Living in the same city, not being able to see my child. So, I came to Bombay with a letter in Taj to get an interview for the front office personnel. And on the flight, I met Asrani. I was a big fan of his. So, I sent a note through the air hostess that can you please tell him I want to talk to him. So, he called me up in the business class section. And I said, 'Sir, I'm a big fan of yours and I'm also a big fan of your wife because she just recently started a series called 'Kashmakash''. He said, 'Why don't you call her and tell her yourself. She'll be very happy'. So, he gave the number. So, that was really a lucky thing because we know, being in the film industry, we always give one digit wrong. So, he gave me the number”.

The actress went on to share that she called her up, and the call brought a twist in the destiny. While talking on the phone, the actor's wife asked her to come, and meet her.

She further mentioned,“I said, but 'I've got a 4 o'clock appointment with Taj'. She said, 'Come before that'. So, I went around about 11.30 to her place. Sat with her while having coffee”.

“So, I used to talk more in gestures because I'm a Bharatanatyam dancer. Now talking to gestures is way too less. So, she asked me, 'Would you like to do an episode in my series?'. I said, 'Yeah, sure. But, how come?' She said, 'Because I'm looking for somebody without an image'. And so, I did two episodes with her. My first character was a courtesan”, she added.