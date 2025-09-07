Russia Under Fire for Massive Air Attacks on Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Air Force Command confirmed Sunday that Russia launched a record-breaking 818 drones and missiles overnight, targeting key government buildings and residential areas. The strike has drawn sharp condemnation from European leaders and NATO officials.
The attack, which began late Friday, included 805 Shahed drones, several simulator UAVs, nine Iskander-K cruise missiles, and four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, all fired from Russian territory and occupied Crimea. Despite Ukraine's air defense systems intercepting 751 targets, the onslaught still resulted in 56 drones and nine missiles striking 37 locations across the country.
The scale and brutality of the strikes prompted a swift response from European leaders. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged both the United States and Europe to pressure Russia into a ceasefire, arguing that further attempts to appease Moscow were futile.
"The Russian attack on Kyiv's government buildings shows again that the continued delaying a strong reaction against Putin and the attempts to appease him makes no sense," Tusk posted on the social media platform X.
EU Council President Antonio Costa placed blame squarely on Russia, stating that the Kremlin must face intensified sanctions as Ukraine's defense capabilities are further bolstered.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the attacks as a flagrant breach of international law and reaffirmed Europe's unwavering support for Ukraine’s defense efforts. "Once again, the Kremlin is mocking diplomacy, trampling international law and killing indiscriminately," von der Leyen wrote on X.
EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the deliberate nature of each Russian strike, noting that the attacks—including the targeting of a Kyiv government building—illustrated a dangerous pattern of escalation.
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with Ukraine, highlighting Europe's commitment to achieving a "just and lasting peace." He criticized Russia's ongoing military strategy, saying, "Russia, meanwhile, is locking itself ever deeper into the logic of war and terror. By Ukraine's side, we will continue to do everything to ensure that a just and lasting peace prevails."
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal described the strikes as evidence of Russia’s willful escalation of hostilities, while Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina both demanded stronger sanctions and greater pressure on Moscow.
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin also condemned the unprecedented wave of missile and drone attacks, saying, "Last night's attack once again show that President Putin is only interested in executing his war of aggression and terrorising the people of Ukraine."
The renewed aggression underscores the ongoing tension and urgency surrounding the conflict as Russia continues its assault on Ukrainian sovereignty.
