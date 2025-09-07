New Porsche 911 Turbo S Celebrates World Premiere in Munich

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Range-topping 911 adopts T-Hybrid tech to make major advances in street and track performance

Atlanta., Sept. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche is presenting the new range-topping 911 at the IAA Mobility trade show in Munich: the new 2026 911 Turbo S is the most powerful production 911 to date thanks to an innovative twin-turbo powertrain with T-Hybrid technology. The 701 hp (523 kW) all-wheel drive sports car combines outstanding performance with a high degree of exclusivity, long-distance comfort and everyday usability.



Most powerful production 911 with 701 hp (523 kW) system output

0 to 60 mph in 2.4 s. (-0.2 s. vs. previous Coupe using Launch Control)

Circa 14 seconds quicker around the Nürburgring than the predecessor

Unique combination of performance, comfort, exclusivity, and daily usability First 911 Turbo using innovative T-Hybrid drivetrain with two electric exhaust gas turbochargers

Atlanta. The new Porsche 911 Turbo S has big shoes to fill. Its predecessor was already considered the benchmark for a sports car that blends performance, long-distance comfort, exclusivity and everyday usability. Now the 911 Turbo S raises the bar once again. Available as a coupe and Cabriolet, the new generation debuts with significantly improved performance, a more muscular design, refined aerodynamics, an optimized chassis and an extensive list of optional equipment for personalization.

"The 911 Turbo S is the most complete and versatile way to drive a Porsche 911. Whether in daily use, on long highway trips or on the track – we have been able to make the new 911 Turbo S even more comfortable, more customizable and at the same time significantly faster than its predecessor," says Frank Moser, Vice President of the 911 and 718 model lines.

Innovative twin-turbo T-Hybrid powertrain

The newly developed, high-performance T-Hybrid powertrain achieves a system output of 701 hp (523 kW), a 61-hp increase over the previous model. This makes the new 911 Turbo S the most powerful production 911 to date. The maximum torque of the powertrain is 590 lb.-ft. and is available over an extremely wide range of 2,300 to 6,000 rpm. Peak horsepower is available across an especially broad powerband between 6,500 and 7,000 rpm.

The T-Hybrid technology, which first appeared last year in the current 911 Carrera GTS, has been developed further for the 911 Turbo S. While a single electric exhaust gas turbocharger (eTurbo) is integrated into the T-Hybrid system in the GTS, two eTurbos are used in the new 911 Turbo S. The turbines and compressors were specifically designed to meet the requirements of the top-of-the-range model. The two eTurbos not only contribute to the considerable increase in power, but they also improve responsiveness.

The particularly compact, 1.9-kWh high-voltage battery is the same as the energy storage unit in the 911 Carrera GTS. An eight-speed PDK with an integrated electric motor sends power to the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive system. The Turbo S Coupe is capable of a 0-60 mph sprint in 2.4 seconds (-0.2 seconds compared to its predecessor). It takes 8.4 seconds to reach approximately 124 mph, which is an improvement of 0.5 seconds. The top track speed of the new 911 Turbo S is 200 mph.

Significantly quicker around the Nürburgring Nordschleife

The new 911 Turbo S has a curb weight of 3,829 lbs., which is a 180-lb. increase from its predecessor, but a modest one considering the additional components of the performance hybrid system. The additional weight is more than compensated for in all areas relevant to driving dynamics. The best proof of this is the lap time on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. As part of the final development drives conducted in fall of 2024, a lightly camouflaged 911 Turbo S achieved a time of 7:03.92 minutes under the supervision of a notary – in the region of 14 seconds quicker than its predecessor.

"You don't feel the weight gain. On the contrary – the car is much more agile, has more grip and is significantly faster than its predecessor in all relevant sections of the track," says Porsche Brand Ambassador Jörg Bergmeister, who was involved in the development and testing of the new 911 Turbo S and set the official lap time.

Brakes and tires with optimized performance

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S improves in many areas to match its more potent powertrain. This includes a new generation of tires that offer significantly improved dry handling while maintaining good wet performance. The rear tires now measure 325/30 ZR 21, making them 10 mm wider than those of the previous car. Dimensions for the front tires remain the same as before at 255/35 ZR 20. The standard Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system is fitted with new brake pads, the material mixture of which comes from motorsport and is designed with the increased power and associated braking demands in mind. The new pads are useful from both a performance standpoint and in offering improved brake pedal feel. The front brake rotors have a 420-mm diameter as before, while the rear rotors grow to a diameter of 410 mm, which is a 20-mm increase compared to the rear rotors of the previous 911 Turbo S. This means that the new model is equipped with the largest PCCB system that Porsche has ever installed in a two-door model.

Intelligent active aerodynamics

An updated design optimizes cooling for both the powertrain and brakes while delivering enhanced aerodynamics. Active, vertically arranged cooling air flaps in the front of the vehicle and an active front diffuser work in conjunction with an active front spoiler and an extendable, tilting rear wing to reduce drag or lift as the scenario demands. As a result, the drag coefficient of the 911 Turbo S Coupé is reduced by up to 10 percent compared to its predecessor in the most efficient position. In addition, the active aerodynamics aim to improve wet braking behavior: In wet mode, the cooling flaps in the front close to help protect the front brake rotors from excessive water spray.

Chassis for improved agility and stability

An electro-hydraulically controlled Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (ehPDCC) system is included as standard equipment. The system, also available as an option on the the 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid, uses the 400-volt electrical system and high-voltage battery to operate. It reduces body roll when changing direction and increases agility when entering and exiting corners, actuating more quickly than the hydraulic PDCC system used in the previous 911 Turbo S. The system works with cross-connected active coupling rods, in which pressure is built up by oil volume flow depending on the driving situation. This improves comfort and agility at the same time. For enhanced everyday usability, an optional front axle lift is available. Because it uses the same 400-volt system as the ehPDCC system it can lift the front end faster than the system associated with prior models. Continuing in the footsteps of previous 911 Turbo models, front and rear track widths are greater for the Turbo S than the contemporary 911 Carrera models.

A new Sport Exhaust System is included as standard equipment and features a muffler and exhaust tips made of titanium, which save weight while enhancing both aesthetics and sound of the car. Changes to the 3.6-liter boxer engine, which uses asymmetrical timing, result in a sharp, throaty sound.

Exclusive appearance and high-quality materials

With the new 911 Turbo S, Porsche continues the styling strategy already in place on Turbo models from other product lines. Numerous contrasting elements are designed in Turbonite, a color reserved for Turbo variants. These include the Porsche crest and the "turbo S" lettering at the rear. In addition, Turbonite accents in the slats of the engine grille and around the windows differentiate the range-topping model. The selection of wheels for the 911 Turbo S also includes new center lock designs in Turbonite.

As is typical for a 911 Turbo model, the body is wider than on the current 911 Carrera models. The rear quarter panels also feature intakes that channel process air to the engine. On the redesigned rear fascia, striking ventilation openings additionally emphasize the width. Oval shaped titanium exhaust openings are available as an option.

The interior also features many accents in Turbonite including the door panels, steering wheel, dashboard and center console surrounds. The instrument cluster, and Sport Chrono stopwatch get the same treatment, along with deviated stitching in Turbonite. The seat belts and several buttons in the center console are also finished in this color. Carbon fiber trim inserts with integrated Neodyme accents create a sporty and especially premium looking interior along with a perforated black Race-Tex headliner.

The 911 Turbo S coupe is delivered as a two-seater as standard, but rear seats are optionally available at no additional charge. The Cabriolet is only offered in a 2+2 seat configuration. Porsche equips the new 911 Turbo S with HD Matrix Design LED headlights as standard. The Sport Chrono Package including tire temperature gauge, the specifically tuned Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) chassis, the ehPDCC system, and the titanium Sport Exhaust System are also standard equipment. In the interior, adaptive 18-way Sport Seats Plus with memory function and "Turbo S" lettering on the headrests are fitted as standard. The Turbo S-specific embossing on the seat surfaces and door panels is a reinterpretation of the design features of the original 911 Turbo.

Wide range of options

Additional customization is possible through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur including Turbo Exclusive Design wheels with carbon fiber blades painted in Neodyme, a lightweight roof in visible carbon fiber, Exclusive Design rear lights and air intakes in the rear side section trimmed in carbon fiber. The attention to detail is more extensive than ever before. For example, carbon fiber windshield wiper arms are available as an option for the first time, offering 50 percent weight savings over the standard component. As in the past, customers may choose from colors beyond the standard palette through the Paint to Sample program. The interior can also be enhanced with details such as decorative stitching in contrasting colors, personalized leather embossing, and personalized painted vehicle keys.

The 911 Turbo S for the wrist

The Porsche Design watch configurator offers the possibility of designing your personal "sports car for the wrist" – tailored to your 911 Turbo S down to the last detail. The new black dial with design elements in Turbonite reflects its relationship to the car it references. In addition to Turbonite, all exterior colors (including Paint to Sample colors) are available for the color ring around the dial, while the titanium case features a black titanium carbide coating. The strap is made of original Porsche vehicle leather and stitching thread. A highlight is the hot stamping with the lettering "turbo S". The timepiece is powered by the COSC-certified Porsche Design caliber WERK 01.200 movement, which features a flyback complication. The individually selectable winding rotor is designed to look like the wheels of the car it is matched to. Caseback engraving is also available. The 911 Turbo S chronograph is made by hand in Porsche's own watch manufactory in Grenchen, Switzerland .

U.S. market arrival and pricing

The new 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S is available to order and carries an MSRP of $270,300 for the coupe and $284,300 for the Cabriolet. Prices exclude a $2,350 fee for delivery, processing and handling. Arrival in U.S. Porsche Centers is expected by Spring, 2026. The Total Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) shown excludes taxes, title, registration, other optional or regionally required equipment, dealer charges, and any potential tariffs.

