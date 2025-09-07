Speaker, EU Ambassador Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 7 (Petra) – Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Ahmad Safadi discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation during a meeting Sunday with European Union Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas. Safadi underlined the importance of partnership with the EU and the establishment of a research center within the House.
Safadi expressed appreciation for the EU's support to Jordan across multiple fields, noting that the comprehensive modernization paths launched by His Majesty King Abdullah II are progressing, reflecting the state's will to achieve sustainable development and to enhance popular participation in decision-making.
He said the Lower House seeks to establish a center for parliamentary studies and research that will serve as a strategic reference for enhancing performance, based on evidence and analysis, and supporting MPs with accurate and reliable information. The center, he added, will also provide a national institutional platform for dialogue, preserve the Lower House's accumulated knowledge, and strengthen transparency and good governance.
Safadi noted that the goal is for the House to develop precise knowledge tools, stressing that the success of this project requires effective partnerships and institutional support from Jordan's partners, foremost among them the European Union.
For his part, Chatzisavas underlind the EU's commitment to continue supporting Jordan, commending the Lower House of Parliament for its role in advancing the partnership. He stressed the EU's backing for the establishment of a Parliamentary Studies Center and expressed readiness to support any effort that contributes to improving institutional performance.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides underscored the importance of strengthening relations and continuing political dialogue in a way that serves common interests and enhances regional stability.
