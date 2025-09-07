Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Victim Toll After Russian Strike On Sumy Center Climbs To Four

2025-09-07 09:15:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of victims of the enemy attack on the center of Sumy at around 1:30 p.m. has increased to four,” Hryhorov said.

According to him, in addition to a 60-year-old woman, a 13-year-old boy was also wounded, and his 6-year-old brother suffered an acute stress reaction after the explosion. Later, a 30-year-old man asked for medical help.

The Head of the Regional Military Administration noted that the victims are being examined and doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

Read also: Air defense neutralizes 747 Russian drones and four Iskander-K missiles

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians struck with a drone the Independence Square in the center of Sumy , injuring a 60-year-old woman.

