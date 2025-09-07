Victim Toll After Russian Strike On Sumy Center Climbs To Four
“The number of victims of the enemy attack on the center of Sumy at around 1:30 p.m. has increased to four,” Hryhorov said.
According to him, in addition to a 60-year-old woman, a 13-year-old boy was also wounded, and his 6-year-old brother suffered an acute stress reaction after the explosion. Later, a 30-year-old man asked for medical help.
The Head of the Regional Military Administration noted that the victims are being examined and doctors are providing all necessary assistance.Read also: Air defense neutralizes 747 Russian drones and four Iskander-K missiles
As reported by Ukrinform, Russians struck with a drone the Independence Square in the center of Sumy , injuring a 60-year-old woman.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment