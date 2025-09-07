Putin Offers Security Guarantee to Zelensky
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured that he would guarantee the protection of Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky if the Ukrainian leader accepts an invitation to visit Moscow for peace negotiations.
Putin has frequently suggested the Russian capital as a location for discussions with Zelensky, but the latter has consistently rejected the proposal outright.
During his speech at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Friday, Putin emphasized that Russia would “100%” guarantee Zelensky’s safety throughout any potential trip.
He stated, “We are ready for meetings at the highest level. The Ukrainian side wants this meeting... I said: ‘I’m ready, please come. We will fully ensure the working conditions and security.”
Although reaffirming his openness to meet Zelensky, Putin expressed doubts about the immediate value of face-to-face talks.
Moscow has maintained that the specific terms of a peace deal must be finalized before any high-level summit takes place.
Additionally, Russia has cast doubt on Zelensky’s authority to finalize any peace accords, pointing out that his presidential mandate officially ended last year.
