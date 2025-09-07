34 Bodies Discovered in Kenya Amid Resurgence of Cult Killings
(MENAFN) Eleven individuals are now in police custody following the disturbing discovery of 34 bodies and 102 body parts recovered from shallow graves in Kilifi County, authorities reported Wednesday. The grim findings have sparked fears of a resurgence in cult-related violence.
Police Chief Douglas Kanja, who visited the exhumation site in Kwa Binzaro, stated that four suspects are considered key individuals in the ongoing investigation into the deaths. Preliminary assessments suggest that many of the victims may not have been locals, complicating the identification process.
“32 bodies have so far been exhumed, and two other bodies were also recovered here in this area, making a total of 34 bodies. 102 body parts have been recovered. We have sent our best team here of investigators, and very soon, we will come up with a complete investigation file,” Kanja told reporters.
In a separate address, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen urged citizens to speak out against cult activities, stressing the importance of vigilance.
Murkomen urged the public to be vigilant, emphasizing that staying silent is not an option. He stressed that reporting suspicious religious gatherings is crucial, as inaction only empowers extremist leaders and heightens the likelihood of repeating previous tragedies.
This investigation has triggered haunting memories of the 2023 Shakahola massacre in Kilifi County, where over 400 bodies were unearthed from mass graves, linked to a starvation cult led by the notorious preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie. The victims, many of them children, died from starvation, suffocation, or beatings, marking one of the most horrific cult-related incidents in Africa in recent years.
Kilifi, located approximately 426 kilometers (265 miles) southeast of Nairobi, continues to be at the center of these disturbing discoveries, raising concerns over a possible resurgence in extremist cult activities across the region.
