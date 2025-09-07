DR Congo Reports 15 Fatalities form Ebola Outbreak
(MENAFN) An Ebola outbreak in southern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has resulted in 15 deaths, including four health workers, in Mweka Territory, located in Kasai Province. The health minister confirmed the outbreak on Thursday, marking the nation's 16th occurrence of the deadly virus in the past 50 years.
"On behalf of the Ministry of Public Health, Hygiene, and Social Welfare, I officially announce the resurgence of the Ebola virus disease, Zaire strain, in the Boulape health zone, in Kasai Province," Health Minister Roger Kamba told reporters.
As of Thursday, 28 cases of Ebola have been reported, with a fatality rate of 57%, according to data from the national biomedical research institute. Kamba clarified that these figures are provisional and further confirmations are expected as investigations continue.
In response, the government has activated a coordination mechanism through the Public Health Emergency Operations Center (COUSP). Rapid response teams have been deployed to the affected areas, while epidemiological surveillance has been bolstered. Additionally, new protocols for triage, isolation, and funeral rites have been introduced to protect public health while respecting cultural practices, Kamba explained.
Ebola, a severe hemorrhagic fever, spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids or the handling of contaminated animals. DRC, which has endured multiple Ebola outbreaks, faces persistent threats from the disease. The country has previously battled the Zaire strain in outbreaks across various regions, including North Kivu in 2022 and 2023.
This marks the 16th outbreak of Ebola in the DRC since the virus was first identified in 1976. Despite the frequent resurgence of the disease, the DRC has made strides in controlling outbreaks through a combination of effective surveillance, emergency response measures, and vaccination programs like the rVSV-ZEBOV and the support of the National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB).
"On behalf of the Ministry of Public Health, Hygiene, and Social Welfare, I officially announce the resurgence of the Ebola virus disease, Zaire strain, in the Boulape health zone, in Kasai Province," Health Minister Roger Kamba told reporters.
As of Thursday, 28 cases of Ebola have been reported, with a fatality rate of 57%, according to data from the national biomedical research institute. Kamba clarified that these figures are provisional and further confirmations are expected as investigations continue.
In response, the government has activated a coordination mechanism through the Public Health Emergency Operations Center (COUSP). Rapid response teams have been deployed to the affected areas, while epidemiological surveillance has been bolstered. Additionally, new protocols for triage, isolation, and funeral rites have been introduced to protect public health while respecting cultural practices, Kamba explained.
Ebola, a severe hemorrhagic fever, spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids or the handling of contaminated animals. DRC, which has endured multiple Ebola outbreaks, faces persistent threats from the disease. The country has previously battled the Zaire strain in outbreaks across various regions, including North Kivu in 2022 and 2023.
This marks the 16th outbreak of Ebola in the DRC since the virus was first identified in 1976. Despite the frequent resurgence of the disease, the DRC has made strides in controlling outbreaks through a combination of effective surveillance, emergency response measures, and vaccination programs like the rVSV-ZEBOV and the support of the National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment