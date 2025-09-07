Kremlin Clarifies Russia’s Foreign Policy Direction
(MENAFN) Russia is not altering its foreign policy by turning to the East or any other direction, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated after President Vladimir Putin’s recent four-day trip to China.
During a briefing with journalists on Friday, Peskov was asked whether the president’s visit could be seen as formal evidence of Moscow’s shift eastward.
He firmly rejected this interpretation, saying, “You can’t put it that way.”
He emphasized that “Nothing has been formalized, and it is impossible to formally record any kind of turns.”
Peskov further asserted that Russia has no intentions of changing its orientation, calling such an idea a “mistake,” noting that “In fact, it has already always been in the East.”
The spokesperson also highlighted that Russia is actively strengthening its strategic and privileged partnership with China, as well as its relationships with other nations in the region and the Global South.
According to Peskov, the ongoing global transformations are prompting many countries to unite around a common vision to reform the international system.
At the Eastern Economic Forum held in Vladivostok on Friday, Putin underscored that Russia “had never turned its back on anyone” and always “looks both ways,” likening this to the two-headed eagle depicted on the nation’s emblem.
