SIIMA 2025: Director Sukumar Confirms Pushpa 3 With Allu Arjun Latest Update

The first two Pushpa movies were a huge hit with not just Allu Arjun fans, but movie lovers everywhere. With everyone wondering about Pushpa 3, director Sukumar gave us a fantastic update. What did he say?

SIIMA 2025 awards ceremony took place in Dubai. Many South Indian stars attended the event. Several films and stars received SIIMA Awards. Pushpa 2: The Rule won awards in five categories:

Best Actor: Allu Arjun

Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna

Best Director: Sukumar

Best Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad

Best Singer: Shankar Mahadevan

At SIIMA 2025, director Sukumar made a key announcement about the Pushpa series. He officially confirmed,“Pushpa 3 is definitely happening.” This announcement put an end to the ongoing speculation about Pushpa 3. Apart from a poster with the title "Pushpa 3: The Rampage," there was no clarity on the project, leading to many fan theories. Sukumar's statement has now cleared the air.

After receiving the Best Director award, Sukumar provided clarity on the Pushpa franchise. His announcement that "Pushpa 3 is definitely on" thrilled Allu Arjun's fans. "Pushpa: The Rise," the first film, was a nationwide sensation in 2021. "Pushpa 2: The Rule," released in 2024 amidst huge expectations, broke box office records. Sukumar's official confirmation of Pushpa 3 has generated significant buzz.

Has the script work for Pushpa 3 started? When will shooting begin? What will the story be? Official information on these aspects is still awaited. Sukumar is set to direct a film with Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun has a big-budget project with Atlee. So, fans are wondering when Pushpa 3 will start the shoot and fans just can't wait. However, the director's assurance has instilled confidence among fans. They eagerly await further updates, including whether the third installment will retain the title“Pushpa: The Rampage” or have a new one.