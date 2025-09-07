Blood Moon 2025: Tirumala Temple, Gates Of Kedarnath Dham & Badrinath Dham To Remain Closed Due To Lunar Eclipse

MENAFN - Live Mint)The Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, along with Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham, will remain closed until the early morning of Monday, 8 September 2025, due to the lunar eclipse period.

| How long will Lunar Eclipse last in India? Check Blood Moon timings, precautions

According to a PTI report citing an official of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh will remain closed from 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, 7 September 2025, to 3 a.m. on Monday, 8 September 2025.

“The temple will remain shut during the eclipse period and reopen for devotees in the early hours of September 8,” they said.

When will Tirumala darshan reopen?

The Srivani darshan at the Tirumala temple has been rescheduled to 1 p.m. as per the news report.

| Lunar eclipse today: Why does the Moon turn red? Facts about Blood Moon

The temple authorities also said that due to the Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam ritual, which is set to be held on 16 September 2025, the VIP recommendation letters will not be accepted a day before, on 15 September 2025.

The officials at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have also requested devotees to cooperate with the arrangements in view of the lunar eclipse and upcoming rituals at the Tirumala temple in the upcoming days.

According to the agency report, TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world.

Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham

The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee told the news agency ANI on Sunday, 7 September 2025, that the 'Shri Kedarnath Dham' temple will remain closed due to the inauspicious period of 'Sutak Kaal', which started at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, ahead of the lunar eclipse later today.

| Blood Moon date, time and where total lunar eclipse will be visible in India, US

The 'Shri Kedarnath Dham' temple is located in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.

Apart from Kedarnath, Uttarakhand's Shri Badrinath Dham will also remain closed from Sunday due to the inauspicious period of 'Sutak Kaal'. The temple will remain shut from 12.30 p.m. through the night, which will note the lunar eclipse, according to the agency report citing the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee.

The Shri Badrinath Dham temple is located in the Chamoli region of Uttarakhand. The news agency also shared videos of both temples closed on Sunday, as devotees and visitors snapped shots of the holy place.

| Lunar Eclipse on September 7: Five things you must know about Blood Moon What is Blood Moon 2025?

The Blood Moon 2025 is a celestial event in which the moon slips into Earth's shadow, glowing in red, brown, or orange. It is deeply symbolic, marking a powerful turning point for all zodiac signs.

According to a Hindustan Times report citing celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, this Blood Moon 2025 and the eclipse in Pisces are about endings, healing, and stepping into a new chapter.

The news portal's report also highlighted that the moon will rise at a 15-degree angle in Pisces. However, this is not just a regular full moon; it is going to be a Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse, the longest one to occur since 2022.