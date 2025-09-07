Korean Ambassador Cup In Taekwondo Concludes In Azerbaijan
According to the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, 145 young athletes born in 2008, 2009, and 2010, representing 35 clubs, competed in Olympic weight categories.
The opening ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Korea to Azerbaijan, Kang Kimgu, and the Vice President of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, Hikmet Samedov, who officially declared the tournament open.
During the event, taekwondo equipment provided by the Korean Embassy in Azerbaijan was presented, and a lottery game was held for the participants. The artistic program featured a colorful demonstration by the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation demo team.
In the final results, the“Farasat” TK team secured first place in the overall team standings, followed by“Absheron-Khizi” and “Qafqaz” TC teams in second and third places, respectively.
