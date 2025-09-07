Death Toll In Overnight Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To Three

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this on Telegra .

“Information has arrived about a third fatality from the overnight Russian attack. Our sincere condolences to the families,” he wrote.

Tkachenko added that search-and-rescue operations are ongoing.

Ukraine confirms 54 drone and nine missile hits overnight

As previously reported by Ukrinform, overnight on September 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and cruise missiles. In Kyiv, 20 people were injured in the attack.