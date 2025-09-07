Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky: Four Dead, 44 Injured In Overnight Russian Attacks On Ukraine

2025-09-07 08:06:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Today I spoke with Emmanuel Macron and we discussed last night's ruthless Russian air attack. Tragically, across Ukraine four people have been killed and more than 44 injured. Our first responders and emergency services are still dealing with the aftermath of the attack around the country,” he wrote.

Zelensky noted that the two sides coordinated diplomatic efforts, next steps, and contacts with partners to ensure an appropriate response.

“Together with France, we are preparing new measures to strengthen our defenses,” the Ukrainian President added.

Read also: Russian drone hits residential building in Sumy region

As reported by Ukrinform, overnight on September 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and cruise missiles. In Kyiv, 20 people were injured in the attacks.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

