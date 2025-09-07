Zelensky: Four Dead, 44 Injured In Overnight Russian Attacks On Ukraine
“Today I spoke with Emmanuel Macron and we discussed last night's ruthless Russian air attack. Tragically, across Ukraine four people have been killed and more than 44 injured. Our first responders and emergency services are still dealing with the aftermath of the attack around the country,” he wrote.
Zelensky noted that the two sides coordinated diplomatic efforts, next steps, and contacts with partners to ensure an appropriate response.
“Together with France, we are preparing new measures to strengthen our defenses,” the Ukrainian President added.Read also: Russian drone hits residential building in Sumy region
As reported by Ukrinform, overnight on September 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and cruise missiles. In Kyiv, 20 people were injured in the attacks.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment