JUST Receives First-Class Institutional Quality Assurance Certificate

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Sept. 7 (Petra) – Faculty of Science and Arts at the Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) has received the First-Class Institutional Quality Assurance Certificate issued by the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions (AQACHEI) for four consecutive years.Talking on the occasion, JUST President Dr. Khaled Salem said this milestone reflects the college's "pioneering" position and serves as an incentive to promote a culture of quality and innovation.Salem added that the university will continue efforts to improve all academic and service aspects in line with the "highest" local and international standards.In turn, the college's deanship commended support of the JUST's administration and its academic and administrative staff, who contributed to this success.The deanship also stated this achievement culminates the college's efforts to develop its academic and administrative environment and adhere to "quality standards and educational excellence."To receive the reconginition, the deanship referred to implementation of ongoing development plans that respond to AQACHEI's feedback and recommendations and the continued development of educational and research programs and services to serve students and the community.The accreditation is a "qualitative" achievement that adds to the university's record of academic and research excellence at the local and international levels.