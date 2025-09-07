Conference: 'Life Coaches' Key To Fight, Treat Chronic Diseases
Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra) - The second regional conference to combat non-communicable diseases recommended establishment of a new specialty called "Life Coach" to support and care for patients with chronic and advanced diseases, particularly Alzheimer's illness.
Held by Jordan Medical Association (JMA), the event also advised unifying specialized centers, such as stroke care units.
Additionally, the participants called for focusing on primary healthcare as the first line of defense against repercussions of chronic diseases.
In a statement on Sunday, the conference chair, Dr. Suha Ghoul, said sessions urged raising awareness and early detection of these diseases, expanding establishment of multidisciplinary clinics, especially in the public sector, and networking with civil society organizations and schools to spread health education.
Ghoul, who also works as a diagnostic radiology consultant at the King Hussein Cancer Center, added that recommendations aimed to reduce the healthcare burden and promote a reform approach to managing chronic diseases, emphasizing the need to develop, train, and increase the number of healthcare personnel.
Coinciding with World Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the conference highlighted brain tumors in children and revealed gaps in diagnosis and treatment complications, she pointed out.
This situation, she stated, calls for enhanced cooperation and exchange of expertise, as the Arab Initiative for a Pediatric Brain Cancer Conference is set to be announced in May 2026.
