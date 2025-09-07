Japanese Prime Minister Announces Intention To Step Down
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has expressed his intention to step down, government officials said on Sunday, a day before the party is due to decide on holding a presidential election.
According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito lost their majority in a Lower House election after Ishiba took power. The ruling coalition also fell short of a majority in an Upper House election in July.
Ishiba took office last October and pledged to tackle inflation as well as to reform the party.
The LDP has been involved in a series of political fundraising scandals.
On Tuesday, Ishiba said he would determine his political future at an "appropriate time" but reiterated his eagerness to stay on to pursue policy goals, even as a close aide expressed readiness to resign from a key party post.
According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito lost their majority in a Lower House election after Ishiba took power. The ruling coalition also fell short of a majority in an Upper House election in July.
Ishiba took office last October and pledged to tackle inflation as well as to reform the party.
The LDP has been involved in a series of political fundraising scandals.
On Tuesday, Ishiba said he would determine his political future at an "appropriate time" but reiterated his eagerness to stay on to pursue policy goals, even as a close aide expressed readiness to resign from a key party post.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment