Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japanese Prime Minister Announces Intention To Step Down

Japanese Prime Minister Announces Intention To Step Down


2025-09-07 08:05:37
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has expressed his intention to step down, government officials said on Sunday, a day before the party is due to decide on holding a presidential election.

According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito lost their majority in a Lower House election after Ishiba took power. The ruling coalition also fell short of a majority in an Upper House election in July.

Ishiba took office last October and pledged to tackle inflation as well as to reform the party.

The LDP has been involved in a series of political fundraising scandals.

On Tuesday, Ishiba said he would determine his political future at an "appropriate time" but reiterated his eagerness to stay on to pursue policy goals, even as a close aide expressed readiness to resign from a key party post.

MENAFN07092025000067011011ID1110027480

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search