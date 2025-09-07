KNG Chief Promotes Major General Hamad Al-Barjas To Lieutenant General
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- The Chief of the National Guard, Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, decorated Major General Hamad Salem Al-Barjas with his new rank on Sunday, following the issuance of an Amiri decree promoting him to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointing him as Undersecretary of the National Guard.
The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Chief of the National Guard, Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
In a press statement, the National Guard said that Sheikh Mubarak congratulated Lieutenant General Al-Barjas on his appointment as Undersecretary of the National Guard, praising his distinguished efforts throughout his military career. (end)
