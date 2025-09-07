Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) Announces 2025 Award Winners Amid Golden Jubilee Celebration
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) LUANDA, Angola, September 7, 2025/ -- The Angola Oil & Gas conference officially announced the winners of the 2025 awards during its landmark edition celebrating 50 years of Angola’s independence. Recognizing excellence across the oil, gas and infrastructure value chains, this ye’r’s awards highlight the projects, companies and individuals driving Angolan development through innovative oil and gas projects.
Lifetime Achievement Award:
A’gola’s longest-serving petroleum ministér, José Maria Botelho de Vasconcelos was honored for the Lifetime Achievement Award for his central role i’ Angola’s oil diplomacy and sector reforms. His leadership spanned decades, cement’ng Angola’s reputation as a leading petroleum producer and strengthening its voice in international energy affairs.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Joaquim David
Joaquim David, former Minister of Petroleum, is recognized for the Lifetime Achievement Award for his enduring contributio’s to Angola’s oil and gas sector. His strategic leadership and commitment to institutional development helped build the strong regulatory and operational foundations that continue to ’upport Angola’s oil and gas industry today.
Game Changer of the Year: Agogo Integrated West ub Development
Game Changer of the Year award for emer’ing as one of Angola’s most innovative projec’s. Featuring the world’s first FPSO with carbon capture and storage capabilities, the project represents a global benchmark in sustainable offshore developm’nt while boosting Angola’s production outlook.
Explorer of the Year: Block 1/14 Partners
The conso–tium operating Block 1/14 – including Azule Energy,–Equinor, Sonangol and ACREP – won the Explorer of the Year award for their latest gas discovery, made at the Gajajeir’-01 exploration well in Angola’s Lower Congo Basin. Their efforts highlight the importance of collaboration in advancing frontier acreage and unlocking Angola’s untapped non-associated gas potential.
Local Company of the Year: Grupo Opaia & SONAGAS
Grupo Opaia and SONAGAS were jointly recognized for the Local Company of the Year award for their $2.2 billion Soyo Fertilizer Industrial Complex. By producing 1.2 million tons of fertilizer annually, the project will transform Ango’a’s agricultural sector, create thousands of jobs and showcase the role of natural gas in powering economic diversification.
CSR Initiative of the Year: Sonangol
An’ola’s national oil company Sonangol was awarded the CSR Initiative of the Year for its impactful social investment programs, which continue to improve health, education and community development across Angola. These include SonaJovem, set to introduce 50 high-impact startups to the market. As the company undergoes transformation, it has maintained its commitment to sustainable development and corporate responsibility.
National Service Company of the Year: KAESO Energy Services
KAESO Energy Services received the National Service Company of the Year award for its exceptional contributions to ’ngola’s upstream sector. As a fast-growing national service provider, KAESO has delivered technical excellence across exploration and production projects, positioning itself as a trusted partner i’ Angola’s energy landscape.
Downstream Player of the Year: Cabinda Refinery
Cabinda Refinery was recognized as the Downstream Player of the Year for advanc’ng Angola’s refining capacity and energy security. With the commissioning of the first phase of the Cabinda facility on September 1, Cabinda Refinery has taken bold steps towards reducing dependence on fuel imports and creating new industrial op ortunities.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
Lifetime Achievement Award:
A’gola’s longest-serving petroleum ministér, José Maria Botelho de Vasconcelos was honored for the Lifetime Achievement Award for his central role i’ Angola’s oil diplomacy and sector reforms. His leadership spanned decades, cement’ng Angola’s reputation as a leading petroleum producer and strengthening its voice in international energy affairs.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Joaquim David
Joaquim David, former Minister of Petroleum, is recognized for the Lifetime Achievement Award for his enduring contributio’s to Angola’s oil and gas sector. His strategic leadership and commitment to institutional development helped build the strong regulatory and operational foundations that continue to ’upport Angola’s oil and gas industry today.
Game Changer of the Year: Agogo Integrated West ub Development
Game Changer of the Year award for emer’ing as one of Angola’s most innovative projec’s. Featuring the world’s first FPSO with carbon capture and storage capabilities, the project represents a global benchmark in sustainable offshore developm’nt while boosting Angola’s production outlook.
Explorer of the Year: Block 1/14 Partners
The conso–tium operating Block 1/14 – including Azule Energy,–Equinor, Sonangol and ACREP – won the Explorer of the Year award for their latest gas discovery, made at the Gajajeir’-01 exploration well in Angola’s Lower Congo Basin. Their efforts highlight the importance of collaboration in advancing frontier acreage and unlocking Angola’s untapped non-associated gas potential.
Local Company of the Year: Grupo Opaia & SONAGAS
Grupo Opaia and SONAGAS were jointly recognized for the Local Company of the Year award for their $2.2 billion Soyo Fertilizer Industrial Complex. By producing 1.2 million tons of fertilizer annually, the project will transform Ango’a’s agricultural sector, create thousands of jobs and showcase the role of natural gas in powering economic diversification.
CSR Initiative of the Year: Sonangol
An’ola’s national oil company Sonangol was awarded the CSR Initiative of the Year for its impactful social investment programs, which continue to improve health, education and community development across Angola. These include SonaJovem, set to introduce 50 high-impact startups to the market. As the company undergoes transformation, it has maintained its commitment to sustainable development and corporate responsibility.
National Service Company of the Year: KAESO Energy Services
KAESO Energy Services received the National Service Company of the Year award for its exceptional contributions to ’ngola’s upstream sector. As a fast-growing national service provider, KAESO has delivered technical excellence across exploration and production projects, positioning itself as a trusted partner i’ Angola’s energy landscape.
Downstream Player of the Year: Cabinda Refinery
Cabinda Refinery was recognized as the Downstream Player of the Year for advanc’ng Angola’s refining capacity and energy security. With the commissioning of the first phase of the Cabinda facility on September 1, Cabinda Refinery has taken bold steps towards reducing dependence on fuel imports and creating new industrial op ortunities.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment