Markaz participated as Gold Sponsor at the 2nd GCC Real Estate Housing Conference alongside ‘Baiti’ exhibition
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait, 7 September 2025 - Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” concluded its Gold sponsorship of the 2nd GCC Real Estate Development and Housing Welfare Conference, held on September 3–4 under the patronage and presence of H.E. Mr. Abdul Latif Hamed Al-Mashari, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs. The event brings together senior officials, experts, and specialists in the housing sector to explore key challenges and opportunities across the region. Markaz’s sponsorship reflects its strategic commitment to its corporate social and economic responsibility strategy, aimed at contributing to sustainable development and fostering a resilient business environment in Kuwait and the region.
The conference served as a regional platform for dialogue on housing and real estate development, with a focus on strengthening public-private partnerships and supporting national development priorities. Discussions were structured around four key pillars: national strategies for housing welfare and real estate development, collaboration between public and private sector entities, financing and investment in Kuwait and the GCC, and the role of smart cities and digital transformation in enhancing sustainability and housing systems. The conference was held alongside the “Baiti” construction exhibition, which attracted prominent industry leaders and top-tier companies specializing in construction and building sector.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Abdullatif Al-Nusif, Managing Director, Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz said: "Markaz’s participation in the 2nd GCC Real Estate Development and Housing Welfare Conference reflects our strategic focus on supporting socioeconomic development and our continued engagement with the housing and real estate sectors in Kuwait and the region. We remain committed to supporting national housing initiatives, enhancing quality of life, and aligning with the country’s long-term development priorities. This sponsorship underscores Markaz’s role as a proactive partner in delivering practical, sustainable solutions that contribute to national development and create lasting value for future generations."
Through its active involvement, Markaz engages in public policy development and provides research-based recommendations to address key challenges in Kuwait’s housing and economic sectors, drawing on in-depth studies conducted in collaboration with global institutions across areas such as energy, labor markets, and economic restructuring.
The conference served as a regional platform for dialogue on housing and real estate development, with a focus on strengthening public-private partnerships and supporting national development priorities. Discussions were structured around four key pillars: national strategies for housing welfare and real estate development, collaboration between public and private sector entities, financing and investment in Kuwait and the GCC, and the role of smart cities and digital transformation in enhancing sustainability and housing systems. The conference was held alongside the “Baiti” construction exhibition, which attracted prominent industry leaders and top-tier companies specializing in construction and building sector.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Abdullatif Al-Nusif, Managing Director, Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz said: "Markaz’s participation in the 2nd GCC Real Estate Development and Housing Welfare Conference reflects our strategic focus on supporting socioeconomic development and our continued engagement with the housing and real estate sectors in Kuwait and the region. We remain committed to supporting national housing initiatives, enhancing quality of life, and aligning with the country’s long-term development priorities. This sponsorship underscores Markaz’s role as a proactive partner in delivering practical, sustainable solutions that contribute to national development and create lasting value for future generations."
Through its active involvement, Markaz engages in public policy development and provides research-based recommendations to address key challenges in Kuwait’s housing and economic sectors, drawing on in-depth studies conducted in collaboration with global institutions across areas such as energy, labor markets, and economic restructuring.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment