Tuesday, 02 January 2024
China Dispatches First Earthquake Aid to Afghanistan

2025-09-07 07:44:54
(MENAFN) On Sunday, China sent its initial batch of urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to support earthquake relief efforts, announced the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

The shipment, predominantly consisting of tents and blankets, was transported to Kabul aboard two Chinese Air Force Y-20 aircraft, as reported by a news agency.

The agency further stated that additional relief materials will be sent to Kabul over the next few days and rapidly distributed to those impacted by the catastrophe.

The earthquake struck Afghanistan on August 31, resulting in over 2,200 fatalities and injuring approximately 4,000 people, inflicting significant damage in the eastern Kunar province.

Rescue operations are ongoing as many victims are still presumed to be trapped beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings.

This aid delivery follows China’s announcement on Thursday to contribute close to $7 million in relief funds after the powerful earthquake caused widespread destruction in Afghanistan.

Li Ming, spokesperson for the China International Development Cooperation Agency, indicated that Beijing will provide 50 million yuan ($6.9 million) in urgent humanitarian aid, primarily consisting of tents, blankets, and food supplies urgently needed in the disaster-affected regions.

