China Dispatches First Earthquake Aid to Afghanistan
(MENAFN) On Sunday, China sent its initial batch of urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to support earthquake relief efforts, announced the China International Development Cooperation Agency.
The shipment, predominantly consisting of tents and blankets, was transported to Kabul aboard two Chinese Air Force Y-20 aircraft, as reported by a news agency.
The agency further stated that additional relief materials will be sent to Kabul over the next few days and rapidly distributed to those impacted by the catastrophe.
The earthquake struck Afghanistan on August 31, resulting in over 2,200 fatalities and injuring approximately 4,000 people, inflicting significant damage in the eastern Kunar province.
Rescue operations are ongoing as many victims are still presumed to be trapped beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings.
This aid delivery follows China’s announcement on Thursday to contribute close to $7 million in relief funds after the powerful earthquake caused widespread destruction in Afghanistan.
Li Ming, spokesperson for the China International Development Cooperation Agency, indicated that Beijing will provide 50 million yuan ($6.9 million) in urgent humanitarian aid, primarily consisting of tents, blankets, and food supplies urgently needed in the disaster-affected regions.
The shipment, predominantly consisting of tents and blankets, was transported to Kabul aboard two Chinese Air Force Y-20 aircraft, as reported by a news agency.
The agency further stated that additional relief materials will be sent to Kabul over the next few days and rapidly distributed to those impacted by the catastrophe.
The earthquake struck Afghanistan on August 31, resulting in over 2,200 fatalities and injuring approximately 4,000 people, inflicting significant damage in the eastern Kunar province.
Rescue operations are ongoing as many victims are still presumed to be trapped beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings.
This aid delivery follows China’s announcement on Thursday to contribute close to $7 million in relief funds after the powerful earthquake caused widespread destruction in Afghanistan.
Li Ming, spokesperson for the China International Development Cooperation Agency, indicated that Beijing will provide 50 million yuan ($6.9 million) in urgent humanitarian aid, primarily consisting of tents, blankets, and food supplies urgently needed in the disaster-affected regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment