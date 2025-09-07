Health Minister Inspects Services At Tutanji Government Hospital

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 7 (Petra) – Minister of Health Ibrahim Bdour on Sunday inspected the medical and administrative services at Dr. Jameel Tutanji Government Hospital, as part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare provision and assess the hospital's operational readiness.According to a ministry statement, the minister was briefed by the hospital administration on the quality of services delivered, the operational needs of various departments, and the main challenges facing medical and administrative staff.Bdour underlined the importance of strengthening the readiness of the emergency department and ensuring swift and effective response to urgent cases.During the visit, he toured several hospital departments and met with patients and visitors, listening to their feedback on service quality. He stressed the need to accompany patients throughout their treatment journey in government hospitals and to improve the patient experience through comprehensive and compassionate care that prioritizes their needs.He highlighted that the ministry is moving forward with plans to upgrade the infrastructure of government hospitals, equip them with the necessary resources, and train medical staff to ensure equitable healthcare across all governorates of the Kingdom.Bdour added that field visits will continue in various regions to closely monitor health services and listen directly to citizens and staff, a practice he said enhances the performance of health facilities and reinforces the government's commitment to addressing needs on the ground.The minister expressed appreciation to the staff at Tutanji Hospital, commending their dedication to patient care and underscoring the essential role of ministry personnel in improving healthcare services and meeting citizens' needs.