Floods Death Toll Across Pakistan Climbs To 907, Injuries To 1,044
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- The authorities on Sunday have confirmed that 907 people have lost their lives while 1,044 sustained injuries in recent floods since last month across Pakistan.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has confirmed that 907 people have lost their lives and 1,044 others were injured so far in rain and flood-related incidents across Pakistan. The northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province reported the highest number of fatalities with 502 deaths and 218 injuries.
The eastern Punjab province reports 223 deaths and 654 injuries where southern Sindh province recorded 58 deaths and 78 injuries in the recent monsoon season.
The southwestern Balochistan province recorded 26 fatalities and five injuries while rains, flash floods, and landslides in northern Gilgit-Baltistan region caused 41 deaths and 52 injuries. Pakistan administered Kashmir region recorded 38 deaths while nine fatalities were reported here in federal capital Islamabad.
The NDMA further noted that 6,180 livestock perished and 7,848 houses were damaged in rain and flood-related incidents.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab province confirmed that 56 people have lost their lives since August 26 as the ongoing floods have affected 4.1 million people in 4,100 villages of 25 districts in the province. The authority said that 425 relief camps and 500 medical camps were set up for the affected population.
Moreover, Pakistan Meteorological Departmentآ's (PMD) has forecasted widespread rain in major parts of Sindh province. Over 121,000 people were shifted to safe locations from vulnerable riverside areas due to rising inflow in Sindh from Punjab province. (end)
