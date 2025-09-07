Trump Names Hassett, Warsh, Waller As Top Choices For Fed Chair

Donald Trump confirmed his top three finalists to replace Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chair, Kevin Hassett, Kevin Warsh, and Christopher Waller. With Powell's term ending in May 2026, markets are closely watching Trump's choice, which could shape U.S. economic policy ahead.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.