Trump Names Hassett, Warsh, Waller As Top Choices For Fed Chair


2025-09-07 07:00:36
Donald Trump confirmed his top three finalists to replace Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chair, Kevin Hassett, Kevin Warsh, and Christopher Waller. With Powell's term ending in May 2026, markets are closely watching Trump's choice, which could shape U.S. economic policy ahead.

