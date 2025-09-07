India's Digital Economy Growing 34X Faster, Says GSMA Asia Pacific Head

India has significantly expanded its addressable market for digital services, and it is estimated that the digital economy will contribute around 20 per cent of the nation's overall economy, said Julian Gorman, Head Asia Pacific, GSMA. Speaking at the COAI Dialogues 2025 in New Delhi recently, Gorman said,“India's digital progress is really attracting more and more of the world's attention. India has already demonstrated its capacity for world-changing innovation at a population scale. Now, as it solidifies its position as a telecom superpower, it can become an inclusive superpower.”

"Today India's digital economy is growing 3-4 times faster than the traditional economy, and companies and vendors in the technology and digital ecosystem represent a huge market, which is full of opportunities," he further added.

Reaffirming confidence in the Indian telecom story and India telecom industry's collaboration with global stakeholders like GSMA, Director General of COAI, Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar, said India will be the leader in telecom in the years to come, and is looking forward to working closely with GSMA.

"With GSMA and COAI coming together for the first time, the techcos, the telcos, the regulators and the policy makers sat on the same table and spoke out their minds freely and frankly and a lot of things came out of that," Kochhar said.

"There's no doubt, the mobile economy and the digital economy are much more complex nowadays. Mobile technology is not just a vertical sector; it's the foundation for the digital economy," Gorman said.

Speaking about the threats of cybersecurity, Gorman stated that sophisticated scams, malicious cyber-attacks and widespread data breaches are not just technical issues. "They are threats to the very fabric of public confidence and every citizen must feel safe, secure and confident in the digital world," he added.

"A digital nation, no matter how advanced, cannot thrive without the bedrock of digital trust. As our economies and societies move online, so do the risks," he further said.

"Protecting digital trust cannot be an afterthought. It must be a shared, collaborative and urgent mission for every single person in this room. It requires a partnership, a whole-of-government and industry approach to build a digital ecosystem that is not only powerful but also safe and resilient for all," said the GSMA official.

