'Will Burn Your Face With Acid': TMC Leader Threatens BJP Leader, Sparks Outrage

Malda district Trinamool Congress (TMC) President Abdur Rahim Bakshi recently launched a veiled attack at BJP legislator Shankar Ghosh. His threatening statement on Saturday, September 6, evening stirred controversy.

“My BJP friends, if we listen that we one more time that we Bengalis are Bangladeshis or Rohingyas, then we will pour acid in your mouth and burn it to ashes ," Abdur Rahim said in Bengali while addressing the public to protest against“atrocities against Bengali-speaking migrant workers.”

He added,“You remember this well. This is West Bengal. The Bengalis here will not spare a space for you to speak. We will burn your mouth with acid .”

Urging the people to agitate and to socially boycott the party, he stated,“And the BJP of Bengal who are not supporting the people staying here or speak Bengali in true sense, I request you friends to boycott these BJP leaders, gherao them, tear BJP flags.”

BJP condemns TMC leader Abdur Rahim Bakshi's statement

BJP strongly condemned the threatening remarks and accused Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal of indulging in vote bank politics by supporting infiltrators.

Condemning Abdur Rahim Bakshi's statement, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari said,“This clearly shows that TMC wants to threaten the people of Bengal who expose their support of infiltrators and Rohingyas for their vote bank,” ANI reported.

He added, "I want to tell Mamata Banerjee that she can do whatever she wants. BJP workers will not bow down, be afraid, or stop, because they believe in PM Modi's development vision."

Four days ago, a controversy erupted after BJP MLA from West Bengal's Malda Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury, asserted that the assembly elections due next year would not be allowed in the state, unless the Election Commission conducts the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing a press conference on September 3, the MLA from Englishbazar said,“If SIR is not conducted, we will not allow the assembly elections in the state. We are even prepared to stage a sit-in at the Election Commission's office. We don't know how the commission will conduct it here... through the police or by deploying the army,” PTI reported.