Ukraine Confirms 54 Drone And Nine Missile Hits Overnight
“We see that nine missiles hit the targets, including four ballistic and five cruise missiles, all ground-launched. These are Iskander-K cruise missiles and Iskander-M ballistic missiles, or the North Korean KN-23 equivalent. The affected regions include Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kyiv. From today's attack, we have 54 confirmed drone hits. There are also downed drones that fell after being hit, which can still cause consequences. In addition, we have confirmation of nine missile impacts,” Ihnat said.
Ihnat also commented on Russian drones crossing Belarusian airspace. According to him, such precedents have already occurred, including with Romania and Moldova. This time, several Shaheds“cut across” Belarusian territory.
The Air Force spokesperson reminded that Russians carefully calculate drone and missile routes, in particular using information from open sources such as monitoring Telegram channels. He therefore urged minimizing the real-time publication of their movements.Read also: Russia damages over 10 locations in Kyiv – Tkachenko
As reported by Ukrinform, updated information shows that from the evening of September 6, the Russian forces had launched 810 drones and 13 missiles at Ukraine.
