Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Confirms 54 Drone And Nine Missile Hits Overnight

Ukraine Confirms 54 Drone And Nine Missile Hits Overnight


2025-09-07 06:06:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported this during a TV broadcast, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We see that nine missiles hit the targets, including four ballistic and five cruise missiles, all ground-launched. These are Iskander-K cruise missiles and Iskander-M ballistic missiles, or the North Korean KN-23 equivalent. The affected regions include Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kyiv. From today's attack, we have 54 confirmed drone hits. There are also downed drones that fell after being hit, which can still cause consequences. In addition, we have confirmation of nine missile impacts,” Ihnat said.

Ihnat also commented on Russian drones crossing Belarusian airspace. According to him, such precedents have already occurred, including with Romania and Moldova. This time, several Shaheds“cut across” Belarusian territory.

The Air Force spokesperson reminded that Russians carefully calculate drone and missile routes, in particular using information from open sources such as monitoring Telegram channels. He therefore urged minimizing the real-time publication of their movements.

Read also: Russia damages over 10 locations in Kyiv – Tkachenko

As reported by Ukrinform, updated information shows that from the evening of September 6, the Russian forces had launched 810 drones and 13 missiles at Ukraine.

MENAFN07092025000193011044ID1110027284

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search