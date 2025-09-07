Ministry Floats Tender For Procurement Of 120K Tons Of Barley

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has floated a tender for the procurement of 100,000 to 120,000 tons of barley.Interested suppliers are invited to collect the tender documents, which outline all requirements and conditions, from the Ministry's Tender Department for a non-refundable fee of JD 650. All bids must be submitted by 2:00 PM next Wednesday.To qualify, bidders must present a valid professional license, an updated commercial registration certified within the last 30 days, and proof of active membership with the Chamber of Commerce.