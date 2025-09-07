Ministry Floats Tender For Procurement Of 120K Tons Of Barley
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has floated a tender for the procurement of 100,000 to 120,000 tons of barley.
Interested suppliers are invited to collect the tender documents, which outline all requirements and conditions, from the Ministry's Tender Department for a non-refundable fee of JD 650. All bids must be submitted by 2:00 PM next Wednesday.
To qualify, bidders must present a valid professional license, an updated commercial registration certified within the last 30 days, and proof of active membership with the Chamber of Commerce.
Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has floated a tender for the procurement of 100,000 to 120,000 tons of barley.
Interested suppliers are invited to collect the tender documents, which outline all requirements and conditions, from the Ministry's Tender Department for a non-refundable fee of JD 650. All bids must be submitted by 2:00 PM next Wednesday.
To qualify, bidders must present a valid professional license, an updated commercial registration certified within the last 30 days, and proof of active membership with the Chamber of Commerce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment