China Dispatches Humanitarian Aid to Quake-Hit Afghanistan
(MENAFN) In a swift response to the catastrophic earthquake that struck Afghanistan, China on Sunday dispatched its first shipment of emergency humanitarian assistance, the China International Development Cooperation Agency confirmed.
The initial aid, primarily consisting of tents and blankets, was airlifted to Kabul aboard two Chinese Air Force Y-20 transport planes, according to media.
The agency also confirmed that additional relief supplies are set to arrive in the coming days and will be rapidly distributed to the disaster-stricken areas.
The deadly earthquake that struck Afghanistan on August 31 resulted in over 2,200 deaths and left nearly 4,000 others injured. The eastern province of Kunar bore the brunt of the destruction. Rescue operations are still ongoing, with many people believed to remain trapped beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings.
The aid shipment follows China's commitment last week to provide nearly $7 million in emergency relief. Li Ming, spokesperson for the China International Development Cooperation Agency, stated that Beijing would contribute 50 million yuan ($6.9 million) in humanitarian assistance, which will include tents, blankets, and food—vital resources urgently needed in the hardest-hit areas.
