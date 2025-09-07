Global Sumud Flotilla Pays Tribute to Aysenur Ezgi Eygi
(MENAFN) The Global Sumud Flotilla commemorated on Saturday the first anniversary of the passing of Turkish American Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the occupied West Bank, paying tribute to her legacy through a heartfelt social media message.
In the post, the flotilla stated, “Aysenur and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and allies have been killed by the Israeli government and occupation over the decades, and they’ve done so with total impunity.”
The flotilla characterized its mission as a voyage undertaken on behalf of those “massacred while standing for humanity and just peace,” emphasizing that it sees the journey as “a statement against genocide.”
They further expressed, “We understand that our safety and freedom as humanity are bound to that of Palestine, and we choose action, just as Aysenur did. As we sail for Palestine, she is with us.”
Eygi, aged 26, lost her life on September 6, 2024, at the hands of Israeli forces during a demonstration opposing illegal settlements near Nablus.
Footage and eyewitness testimonies reveal that Eygi was deliberately targeted and shot by an Israeli sniper.
Nevertheless, the Israeli military’s initial report asserted that she was “highly likely” struck “indirectly and unintentionally” amid gunfire at protesters allegedly throwing stones.
The Global Sumud Flotilla, launched in July 2025 as a worldwide humanitarian effort, includes over 50 ships departing from ports such as Barcelona.
Its main objective is to break Israel’s naval blockade of the Gaza Strip and deliver critical supplies, including food, medicine, and other necessities, to Gaza, where famine conditions have been officially declared.
