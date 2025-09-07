Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Reiterates Rejection Of Occupation's Plans To Forcibly Displace Palestinians

2025-09-07 05:09:40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent statements by the Israeli occupying power, expressing its intention to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.
"Such actions are a clear violation of international law and a deliberate attempt to sabotage efforts for achieving peace and stability in the region", said a statement by the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.
The statement added that forced displacement and continued expansion of illegal settlements reflect Israel's disregard for international human rights and humanitarian law, calling upon the international community to play its role in addressing the humanitarian plight of the civilians and to hold Israel accountable.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry reiterated its unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their just struggle for self-determination and for a sovereign, independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

