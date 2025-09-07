Jordan Received 3.58 Million Barrels Of Iraqi Crude Oil In 2024

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra) -- Jordan imported a total of approximately 3.578 million barrels of crude oil from Iraq in 2024, transported via 14,027 tanker trucks, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources' 2024 annual report.The volume of Iraqi crude accounted for around 7% of the Kingdom's total oil market needs.The report also outlined the average stock levels of crude oil and various petroleum products in Jordan throughout 2024. Crude oil reserves stood at 261,661 tons, while Gasoline 90 amounted to 187,462 tons and Gasoline 95 totaled 29,480 tons.Diesel stocks were slightly higher at 261,891 tons, followed by Heavy Fuel Oil at 42,253 tons. Additionally, the Kingdom maintained 41,162 tons of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), 73,378 tons of Kerosene, 10,482 tons of Asphalt, and 84,529 tons of Jet Fuel.