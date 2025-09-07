King Departs For Abu Dhabi

Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II departed on Sunday on a working visit to Abu Dhabi, where he is due to meet with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II will accompany His Majesty on the visit.His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

