Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Makes Squad Change Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier Against Ukraine

Azerbaijan Makes Squad Change Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier Against Ukraine


2025-09-07 05:08:04
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan national football team has announced a change in its lineup ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Ukraine, Azernews reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA), striker Nariman Akhundzadeh has been removed from the squad due to injury.

The match will take place on September 9 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

The 21-year-old forward, who has earned eight caps for the national team, is yet to score his first international goal.

MENAFN07092025000195011045ID1110027165

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search