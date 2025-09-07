Thai King Endorses Anutin Charnvirakul As New PM

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BANGKOK, Sept 7 (NNN-TNA) – Thailand's King, Maha Vajiralongkorn, endorsed Anutin Charnvirakul as the country's new prime minister today, Secretary-General of the House of Representatives, Arpath Sukhanunth, announced.

In a ceremony held at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters, Arpath read out the royal command, appointing Anutin as premier, as he received majority support in the parliamentary vote on Friday.

In his first official speech as prime minister, Anutin assured the public that, his new government was fully committed to working tirelessly and with steadfast dedication to help Thailand swiftly overcome its current crises, despite several constraints in fulfilling duties.

Anutin said, his administration would actively promote transparency and expedite legal proceedings, where appropriate, emphasizing that, the justice system must operate independently, in accordance with mechanisms outlined in the constitution and relevant laws.

“My government aims to amend the constitution, clearing the way for drafting a new charter, through the prescribed legal process,” he said, affirming the intention to dissolve parliament within the agreed timeframe of four months, after taking office.

The prime minister expressed confidence in gaining support from all sectors, stating that, his administration aimed to lay a strong foundation for the next government to build upon, ensuring the people's well-being, stability, and enduring prosperity.

The royal endorsement paves the way for cabinet formation and policy address to parliament, a formality required before the new government officially assumes office.

Anutin, the 58-year-old Bhumjaithai Party leader, has served as deputy prime minister in several administrations, and held ministerial portfolios for interior and public health.– NNN-TNA