Trump's National Guard Plan Sparks Mass Protests In Chicago
Thousands of protesters filled Chicago streets on September 6, opposing President Trump's move to deploy National Guard troops for immigration enforcement. Demonstrators carried 'Abolish ICE' and 'No Trump, No Troops' placards. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker criticized the plan, warning raids could disrupt Mexican Independence Day festivities, some of which were cancelled over fear of enforcement.
