Trump's National Guard Plan Sparks Mass Protests In Chicago

Thousands of protesters filled Chicago streets on September 6, opposing President Trump's move to deploy National Guard troops for immigration enforcement. Demonstrators carried 'Abolish ICE' and 'No Trump, No Troops' placards. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker criticized the plan, warning raids could disrupt Mexican Independence Day festivities, some of which were cancelled over fear of enforcement.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.