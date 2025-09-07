Anutin Charnvirakul Becomes Thailand’s Premier
(MENAFN) Anutin Charnvirakul, a member of the right-leaning Bhumjaithai party, secured his position as Thailand's 32nd prime minister by triumphing over his opponent, Chaikasem Nitisiri, from the governing Pheu Thai party.
Anutin received 311 votes in the 500-member legislature, surpassing the minimum required to assume leadership of the Southeast Asian nation.
Chaikasem attained 152 votes, while 27 members chose not to vote.
Anutin's candidacy was put forward by the party's secretary-general, Chaichanok Chidchob.
In the 2023 national elections, the Pheu Thai Party obtained 141 seats, placing it as the second-largest faction. Meanwhile, the Move Forward Party secured 151 seats.
Conversely, Bhumjaithai managed to win just 70 parliamentary positions.
The scion of a major construction firm, Anutin previously held the roles of deputy prime minister and interior minister from 2023 until June 2025.
He also served as the public health minister between 2019 and 2023.
His time as public health minister during the "COVID-19" crisis boosted his public image, especially through his advocacy for the 2022 decriminalization of cannabis in Thailand.
Now 58, Anutin launched his political path with the Thai Rak Thai party, which was established by former prime minister "Thaksin Shinawatra."
The parliamentary vote for prime minister was triggered after the Constitutional Court ousted "Paetongtarn Shinawatra" from her position.
