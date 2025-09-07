Teachers Protest Arms Sales to Israel in Madrid
(MENAFN) Dozens of Spanish educators staged a dramatic sit-in at a prominent cultural center in Madrid on Tuesday, urging the national government to immediately enact an arms embargo against Israel, according to media.
The protest, held inside the Círculo de Bellas Artes, was led by the collective Greater Palestine: Education against Genocide, and began as a teachers' assembly before evolving into a sit-in demonstration. The group includes approximately 60 teachers alongside cultural sector advocates.
“We're not going to move from here,” declared Carlos Diez, a 63-year-old secondary school teacher and member of the organizing initiative.
The demonstrators are demanding that Spain’s Cabinet urgently pass a previously announced decree to suspend all arms exports to Israel, amid intensifying concerns over the Israeli military's operations in Gaza.
The movement aims to rally educators nationwide in solidarity with Palestinians, as Israel’s offensive continues to claim thousands of lives in the besieged enclave. It also intends to pressure regional education councils to pass resolutions backing an arms embargo and advocating for a full suspension of diplomatic and commercial ties with Israel.
Further protests are planned in cities across Spain, the group announced. As part of their campaign, activists will also hold a public recitation of the names of more than 18,500 children reportedly killed in Gaza.
According to local reports, over 63,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 2023. The territory remains on the brink of famine amid ongoing airstrikes and blockades.
In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Separately, Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stemming from its military campaign in the enclave.
