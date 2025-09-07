Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shark Attack Claims Surfer’s Life in Sydney

2025-09-07 04:26:42
(MENAFN) A surfer tragically lost his life following a shark attack at Long Reef Beach, located 16 km northeast of central Sydney, on Saturday morning.

According to a police statement, emergency responders were called shortly after 10 a.m. to reports of a man critically injured in the water. The victim was pulled from the ocean and taken to shore, but died at the scene.

Authorities confirmed the man was bitten by what is believed to be a large shark. Two pieces of a surfboard were recovered from the area and have been sent for forensic analysis.

Experts will be consulted to identify the shark species responsible for the fatal attack.

Long Reef Beach and adjacent beaches remain closed indefinitely as investigations continue.

