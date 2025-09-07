Look: Young Emiratis Design Multi-Purpose Rifle That Can Be Used By Hunters, Police

Two young Emirati gun designers have unveiled a new advanced rifle at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), drawing on a family legacy in the arms trade to create a weapon that can serve both military and civilian use.

The rifle, named MP3 PRINZ, was designed and modified by Alfandi Al Mazrouei, 21, and Mohamed Al Ali, 30, who both grew up in the world of firearms through their fathers and grandfathers - pioneers behind MP3 International, one of the UAE's top arms trading companies. The weapon is produced by German manufacturer Prinz, with key design features developed by the two Emiratis.

“Our fathers founded the company, and it has been in the market for 21 years,” said Al Ali, Operations Manager at MP3 International.“Here in the Emirates, we got used to trading weapons from Europe or America and selling their goods here. Last year we thought: why not come up with our own rifle? We went to our partners at Prinz, learned from their engineers, and designed it ourselves. We can modify it further in the future according to the demand and how the market goes.”

The MP3 PRINZ integrates a range of international components.“We installed the backstock and grip from Magpul, who work with the US military,” explained Al Ali.“We chose the barrel sizes and colours with Prinz, and added a gas system for better accuracy. The design is more tactical, catering to the new generation who prefer futuristic, military-style weapons, while still appealing to hunters and sports shooters.”

The rifle is chambered in both .223 (civilian standard) and 5.56 (military standard), making it a dual-purpose weapon.“It can be used for hunting, sporting goods, or by civilians, police, or the army,” said Al Ali. The rifle was first tested in Esseni, northern Germany, under snowy conditions.“We tried it at a range of 300 to 500 metres and fired more than 2,000 rounds as an experiment,” said the designers.“It performed perfectly.”

Only 35 units have been produced initially, priced at Dh18,500 each, with hundreds of pre-orders already placed, including from royal offices.“As per UAE law, if it has a military stock it must go through official channels such as police or army, but showcasing a locally designed rifle makes us proud,” said the team.

Both Al Ali and Al Mazrouei studied business management but said their passion for weapons took over.“Since I was born, I saw weapons in front of me. I took the ambition from my father and role models,” said Al Ali.“I'm still considering modifying this rifle to make it better, and we consult with peers from Caracal, Rakna and Akila. We are competitors but friends at the end of the day.”

Al Mazrouei added,“Everything came easy to us. The three pioneers founded everything and faced the challenges. We found everything ready and followed in their footsteps.”

The MP3 PRINZ features an M-LOK system, allowing users to attach global accessories such as flashlights, lasers, bipods or tripods.“This universal configuration makes it easier for users to personalise their rifle,” Ayman Al Hashmi, an MP3 business development executive, explained. With strong demand already building, the young Emirati designers say the launch of the MP3 PRINZ is only the beginning.

Limited-edition for Manchester City fans

MP3 International also unveiled a striking, limited-edition Barguera rifle featuring the Manchester City logo - crafted entirely from carbon fibre, including the grip. The .308 calibre design is light yet robust, offers long-range precision, and enables users to attach accessories via its M-LOK system, much like the MP3 PRINZ, allowing for attachments such as flashlights, lasers, bipods or tripods.

“This gun is a piece of art,” said Ayman Al Hashmi, Business Development Executive at MP3 International.“It's amazing even though it's light - compared to other weapons it's almost half the weight. When you use it as a sniper, it's powerful and accurate, but when you add the Manchester City logo, it becomes something special. Fans look at it and say, I have a unique edition that nobody else owns.”

The carbon-fibre build makes it“comparable to a racing bike; sleek, modern, and cutting edge. We care about traditions, but this rifle was made for people who like modern things and sports hobbies,” he concluded.“It is an amazing piece for collectors and enthusiasts alike.”