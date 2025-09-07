UK Cabinet Overhaul Sees New Foreign Secretary
(MENAFN) In a sweeping Cabinet reorganization, British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper was designated on Friday as the nation’s new foreign secretary, succeeding David Lammy.
Lammy has now taken on the roles of deputy prime minister and justice secretary, signaling a significant restructuring of the government’s leadership.
This shake-up marks Keir Starmer's first major Cabinet reshuffle, occurring more than a year after he became prime minister, following the early morning resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.
Shabana Mahmood, who previously held the justice secretary position, transitions into the role of home secretary in light of Cooper's new assignment.
Elsewhere, Rachel Reeves retains her role as chancellor, and Lisa Nandy continues as culture secretary.
As part of the changes, Lucy Powell was dismissed from her position as leader of the House of Commons and replaced by Alan Campbell.
Additionally, Ian Murray was removed from his post as Scotland secretary, with Douglas Alexander taking over the position.
Meanwhile, Pat McFadden, formerly a Cabinet Office minister, has been named secretary of state for work and pensions, stepping in for Liz Kendall.
Lammy has now taken on the roles of deputy prime minister and justice secretary, signaling a significant restructuring of the government’s leadership.
This shake-up marks Keir Starmer's first major Cabinet reshuffle, occurring more than a year after he became prime minister, following the early morning resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.
Shabana Mahmood, who previously held the justice secretary position, transitions into the role of home secretary in light of Cooper's new assignment.
Elsewhere, Rachel Reeves retains her role as chancellor, and Lisa Nandy continues as culture secretary.
As part of the changes, Lucy Powell was dismissed from her position as leader of the House of Commons and replaced by Alan Campbell.
Additionally, Ian Murray was removed from his post as Scotland secretary, with Douglas Alexander taking over the position.
Meanwhile, Pat McFadden, formerly a Cabinet Office minister, has been named secretary of state for work and pensions, stepping in for Liz Kendall.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment