Israeli Airstrike Targets Populated Gaza Shelter
(MENAFN) The Israeli armed forces on Friday launched an assault on a housing structure in the western sector of Gaza City, where hundreds of displaced Palestinians were taking refuge in a heavily crowded district that accommodates tens of thousands of non-combatants.
The building, identified as Mushtaha Tower, was impacted across several levels, leading to significant destruction. Columns of smoke were seen billowing over the vicinity, according to a correspondent from a news agency.
Local informants noted that this marks the fourth time the military has targeted the same structure since Israel commenced its "genocidal campaign in Gaza" on October 7, 2023, resulting in the demolition of numerous residential units.
Located next to the strike site is Kteiba Camp, one of the major shelters for displaced individuals in Gaza City, hosting tens of thousands of Palestinians.
In proximity are the campuses of Al-Azhar and the Islamic University, which also serve as makeshift housing for thousands of tents and tens of thousands of internally displaced people.
The broader western Gaza region is now believed to be hosting close to 1 million individuals forced to flee from the eastern and northern parts of Gaza City and the wider northern Gaza area.
The administrators of Mushtaha Tower dismissed the claims made by Israel.
“The building is free of any military or security installations and serves solely as shelter for displaced Palestinians,” it said in a statement.
“All floors were open and exposed, containing no light or heavy weapons,” it added.
