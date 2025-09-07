Qatar Face Russia As World Cup Play-Off Looms

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar are set to take on Russia in their final friendly ahead of next month's FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian play-offs, aiming to deliver a strong performance at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium today.

The match will be Qatar's second and last friendly during the international break, following a 2-2 draw against Bahrain last week.

Al Annabi held their final training session yesterday under the guidance of head coach Julen Lopetegui at the match venue. All selected players took part in the light session as they finalised preparations for the clash.

Russia - ranked 35th in the world - are expected to provide a tougher test than Bahrain for the hosts, who currently sit 53rd in the FIFA rankings and have struggled to find top form in recent outings.

Qatar defender Ahmed Suhail said the team is ready for the challenge.

“It is going to be a strong match against Russia, which is a formidable side. We are ready and all the players are looking to give their best,” said the Al Sadd player during the pre-match session.

“The game is important for us and we will follow the coach's instructions. We are completely ready for the match and are eyeing a strong performance are expecting the home fans to turn out in numbers, which will be very motivating for us.”

To boost local support, the Qatar Football Association has announced free entry for fans, with kickoff scheduled for 6:15pm.

Qatar have been without forwards Hassan Al Haydos and Almoez Ali for both friendlies, relying on Akram Afif to lead the attack. He has been supported by Ahmed Alaaeldin, Mohammed Muntari and Ahmed Al Rawi with Alaaeldin and Muntari finding the net in the 2-2 draw against Bahrain.

The team also suffered injury setbacks during the training camp, losing Ahmed Al Janehi and Ismael Mohammed. In response, Lopetegui called up Yusuf Abdurisag ahead of the Bahrain game.

Following today's match, Qatar will shift their focus to the crucial World Cup play-offs. They must defeat Oman on October 8 and the UAE on October 14 to secure direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A second-place finish in the group would send them into a two-legged play-off on November 13 and 18, with the winner advancing to the FIFA Playoff Tournament – the final route to the World Cup.