Lavrov Urges Japan to Acknowledge WWII Outcomes
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday encouraged Japan to fully accept the outcomes of World War II and admit its part in initiating the war, according to a declaration issued by the Foreign Ministry in Moscow.
“The results of World War II in the Pacific Ocean, including the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, became an integral part of the post-war Yalta-Potsdam world order."
“We strongly urge the Japanese authorities to fully recognize the international legal consequences of the victory of the allied states, as well as their share of responsibility for unleashing the world conflict,” Lavrov stated in a message commemorating the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat.
He further mentioned that Russia, along with its “like-minded partners,” would keep supporting historical and military remembrance projects “aimed at revealing new evidence of the crimes of Tokyo in the 1930s and 40s.”
Lavrov emphasized that the collective memory of resisting Japanese militarism still forms a core element of Russia’s relationships with China, North Korea, Mongolia, and other nations.
“A vivid embodiment of the enduring essence of strong bonds of friendship, forged in battles 80 years ago, was the grand parade of victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggressors and victory in World War II, which took place in Beijing,” he said.
The Russian diplomat also highlighted the “global historical significance” of Soviet troops’ sacrifices and noted the symbolic relevance of reinstating Victory Day over Japan as an official holiday in Russia.
