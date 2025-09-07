Endowment For Students With Disability Promotes Sdgs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has implemented an initiative that supports charitable endowments and aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Among its pioneering initiatives is the Endowment for Sponsoring Students with Disabilities, designed to expand educational opportunities and empower this vital segment of society.

Sheikh Abdullah Mohammed Al-Neimah, a preacher at the Ministry, affirmed that the initiative opens the doors of knowledge for students with disabilities, emphasising that the Directorate is working to activate it through strategic partnerships with specialised institutions. These partnerships aim to deliver educational and training programs that enhance the skills of students with disabilities and prepare them for greater integration into society and the labour market.

Sheikh Al-Neimah explained that this endowment was established in fulfilment of the wishes of generous benefactors who intended their donations to provide a continuous source of support for people with disabilities.

He said that endowments in Islam represent an ongoing charity, ensuring lasting rewards for donors. By investing endowments wisely and directing their revenues to education, particularly for students with disabilities, the initiative embodies the principle of sustainability-securing both societal benefit and perpetual donor reward.

He highlighted that educational endowments align with the objectives of Islamic law in supporting knowledge, while also echoing the United Nations' fourth SDG on quality education, particularly Goal 4.5, which stresses equal access to all levels of education and vocational training for vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities. This reinforces Qatar's role as a leading country in humanitarian and development work and contributes directly to the achievement of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Sheikh also praised the role of the Endowment Fund for Scientific and Cultural Development, which plays a central role in advancing the initiative. The fund supports educational programs, training projects, conferences, scholarships, book publishing, and the establishment of libraries-reflecting the historic contributions of endowments to Islamic civilisation and their ongoing support for knowledge and culture.

Citing the Qur'anic story of the noble companion Abdullah ibn Umm Maktum (may Allah be pleased with him), Sheikh Al-Neimah reminded that Islam set a timeless model for honouring and empowering persons with disabilities, ensuring their full participation in community life. He expressed gratitude to all donors and benefactors, noting that the diversity of specialised endowments enables each donor to fulfil their charitable intentions. The Endowment for Sponsoring Students with Disabilities, he said, is a living example of the modern evolution of endowment work in Qatar-designed to meet contemporary needs while serving all segments of society.