Sudanese Doctors Association In Qatar Launches Urology Surgical Camp In Sudan

Doha, Qatar: Director-General of the Gezira State Ministry of Health and Acting Health Minister Dr. Osama Abdul-Rahman Al-Faki witnessed the launch of a urology surgical camp at the Al-Jazira Hospital for Kidney Diseases and Surgery.

The camp is an initiative by the Sudanese Doctors Association in Qatar, in cooperation with the Patient Aid Fund and under the patronage of the Federal and State Ministries of Health and the Humanitarian Aid Commission, along with several other partners. The camp aims to perform 100 free operations.

Director General of the Al-Jazira Hospital for Kidney Diseases and Surgery Dr. Abubakr Abdel Hay noted that the operations include surgeries for bladder cancer (bladder removal, ureter diversion, and urinary tract repair), kidney tumors, and surgeries for stones and prostate issues, in addition to free clinics accompanying the camp. He praised the Sudanese doctors in Qatar for this initiative to perform these complex operations, stating that it represents a significant contribution to stabilizing the healthcare system, as some of the surgeries had been unavailable at the hospital for extended periods.

For his part, Dr. Nader Ibrahim Abdoun, a consultant urologist and head of the delegation, indicated that the camp aims to restore services that were halted due to the outbreak of war, in addition to providing services to citizens and alleviating the financial burden of treatment. He called on all Sudanese abroad to adopt similar initiatives in their respective fields to help the country's development and progress.

Dr. Osama Abdel Rahman Ahmed Al-Faki explained that the camp is the second phase of improving and developing medical services in the state. He called on the Sudanese Urology Association and the Sudanese Doctors Association in Qatar to establish permanent camps every three months in collaboration with the federal and state Ministries of Health. Al-Faki added that the camp's launch at the Al-Jazira Hospital for Kidney Diseases and Surgery is a success in restoring services provided to citizens and constitutes a significant health, medical, and training movement within the state.